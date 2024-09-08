LSV Asset Management Purchases 312,496 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312,496 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of F traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,508,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,311,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

