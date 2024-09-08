LSV Asset Management Sells 18,406 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $209,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.1 %

Oshkosh stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 461,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

