LSV Asset Management Sells 43,950 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Phillips 66 worth $269,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6 %

PSX traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.