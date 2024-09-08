LSV Asset Management Sells 45,705 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,705 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.59% of M&T Bank worth $149,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,521. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.