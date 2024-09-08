Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 140,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 45,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 157.99% and a negative net margin of 2,405.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

