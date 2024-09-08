Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,522 shares during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for about 47.7% of WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. owned about 3.01% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

LYEL opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.53. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

