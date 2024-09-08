Lynch & Associates IN Acquires Shares of 3,973 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

