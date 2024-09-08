Lynch & Associates IN Acquires Shares of 3,973 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

