Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMR opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

