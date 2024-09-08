Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

