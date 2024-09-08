Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.