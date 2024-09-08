Lynch & Associates IN Has $475,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 492,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 158,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $58.37 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

