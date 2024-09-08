Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,352 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Certuity LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 658.8% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 101,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.