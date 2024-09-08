Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 2,209 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $619,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $30.23 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

