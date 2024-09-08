Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 480 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $371.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average is $324.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

