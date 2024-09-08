Lynch & Associates IN Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

INTC stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

