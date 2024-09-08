MAGA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.17 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. MAGA has a market cap of $40.17 million and $11.61 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAGA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
MAGA Token Profile
MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.
Buying and Selling MAGA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars.
