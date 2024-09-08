Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.69 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.69 million and approximately $65,177.22 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

