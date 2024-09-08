Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.23 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $252,874.19 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.96 or 1.00628899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000301 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $249,064.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

