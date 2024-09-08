MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 121,597 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

