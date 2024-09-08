MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

