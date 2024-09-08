MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,731,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,263 shares of company stock worth $10,892,906 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.91. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

