MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD opened at $360.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.27 and its 200-day moving average is $354.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

