MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 743 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 99,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

