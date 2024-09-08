Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
