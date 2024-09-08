Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 82.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

