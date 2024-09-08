McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,236 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 2.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $79,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.75 and its 200-day moving average is $557.64. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $412.64 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

