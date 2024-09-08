McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Acadian Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.5% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $493,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $504.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $412.64 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.