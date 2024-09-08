McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson stock traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,035. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $412.64 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.75 and its 200-day moving average is $557.64.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.
Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
