McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.75-$32.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $32.19. McKesson also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $624.93.

McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $504.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.64. McKesson has a 52-week low of $412.64 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

