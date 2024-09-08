Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Shares of MESO stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $696.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.