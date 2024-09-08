Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.70 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $35,469.68 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,389,520 coins and its circulating supply is 31,254,367 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,383,020 with 31,250,178 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.39896278 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $44,876.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.