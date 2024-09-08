MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.08 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $168.62 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $28.31 or 0.00052624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,731.80 or 0.99881031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 28.77258084 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $3,479,704.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.