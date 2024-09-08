Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Miller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Miller Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Miller Industries



Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

