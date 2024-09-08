Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.49. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 18,000 shares trading hands.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Insider Transactions at Mirasol Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

