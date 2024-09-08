MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,209,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,772,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 40.2% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $543.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.