Moonbeam Market Capitalization Hits $136.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $136.85 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00042244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,802,603 coins and its circulating supply is 898,604,807 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.