Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 13,026 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 132,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $153.46 million, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

PESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.