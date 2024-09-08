Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 18,932 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.59. 5,785,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,211. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

