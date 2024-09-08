Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,751,000 after acquiring an additional 492,793 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,955 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.