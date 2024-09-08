Morgan Stanley Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $43.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

