Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 600 Shares

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$112.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.38 per share, with a total value of C$44,152.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$678.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.20. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.