Morton Community Bank Acquires 854 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,517,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,989. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.12. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.