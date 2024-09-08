Morton Community Bank Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 55,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.02. 5,229,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,849. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

