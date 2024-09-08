Morton Community Bank Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Morton Community Bank reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,548,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

