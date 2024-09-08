Morton Community Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morton Community Bank lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

