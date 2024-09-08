Morton Community Bank Has $3.93 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morton Community Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.04. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

