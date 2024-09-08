Morton Community Bank Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.4% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.11. 558,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.19. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

