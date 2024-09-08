Morton Community Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Morton Community Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Morton Community Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

