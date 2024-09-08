Morton Community Bank Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 1,063,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,487. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

