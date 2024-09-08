Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29,586.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 298,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 297,939 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 842.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 226,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 202,306 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth $4,011,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $2,746,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.