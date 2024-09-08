Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $123.08. 853,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.